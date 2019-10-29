CS for speeding up procurement of fruit through MIS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam today directed the concerned officers to speed up the process of procurement of fruit through Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and transport them to other states in an expedited mode.

The Chief Secretary was speaking during a meeting with a Central team led by Special Secretary Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare Vasudha Mishra here today.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary (MIDH) (DAC&FM), Managing Director NAFED, Horticulture Commissioner, Secretary Agriculture, Horticulture Production J&K, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Sericulture, Managing Director JKHPMC, Director CAD Kashmir, Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Agriculture Jammu, Director CAD Jammu and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary exhorted upon the concerned agencies that the process under MIS launched by the State Government last month must be intensified so that apple crop is transported to other states.

He called for developing agriculture and horticulture sectors in entire J&K on modern lines. He said that products under Basmati and Paddy must be fully exploited to give boost to agriculture of Jammu. He also said that potential of vegetable growing be exploited and its marketing be enhanced.

The central team was briefed about the High Density Apple Plantation scheme, which is expected to cover over 100,000 Ha of land and would continue in four phases for next 20 years.

During the meeting, the proposed setting up of 60 cold stores each having the capacity of 5000 MTs was also discussed with the Central team.

The Central team was informed that Horticulture is the main industry of J&K and 18-20 Lakh MT of apple crop is being annually exported to other states.

A threadbare discussion was also held on purchasing of New Refrigerating vans and setting up of Horticulture Nursery for high density Plantation in Kashmir valley.