Div Com Ladakh seeks details of encroached land

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Dec 28: Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas reviewed the functioning of Revenue Department during a meeting with the concerned officers here today.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Tsering Motup, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kargil Shabir Hussain, Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars attended the meeting.

During the course of the meeting, the Div Com reviewed the status of the writing of Girdawari and Jamabandi, attestation of mutations, removal of encroachments from UT/ Common Kahcharai land, land acquisition cases, disposal of revenue/judicial cases, maintenance of tour diaries of Revenue officers and officials, implementation of PSGA/RTI Act and redressal of public grievances, settlement operation viz-a-viz Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), issues regarding deposition of registration fee under Stamp Act and other related aspects.

He instructed DC Kargil to devise an app through the NIC for updation of monthly progress report of the Revenue Department Kargil.

While inspecting the progress of the Girdawari and Jamabandi , the Div Com directed the ADC Kargil to inspect all partal registers and submit a certificate regarding the status of partals done within 10 days time.

The Div Com stressed that all Revenue officers should be well versed with the Land Acquisition Act, Magisterial Powers and other related aspects under the Central Revenue Laws and said that training programmes in this regard would be conducted soon.

During review of the status of removal of encroachments of UT/ Common Kahcharai land, Biswas directed the officers concerned to furnish details of the encroachments on land within a month’s time.

Regarding the service related matters, the Div Com issued directions to the DC Kargil to conduct the DPCs of the Patwaries immediately and further assured that issues pertaining to the promotion of Revenue officers would be resolved on priority once the service matters with J&K UT are settled.

In case of the writing of Jamabandies, Biswas assured that requisite number of revenue forms would be made available. He also assured that vehicles for all Revenue officers up to the level of Naib Tehsildars will also be made available in due course of time.

As regards to the setting up of Registrars’ Office at the Sub Divisions, the Div Com said that Rs 20 lakh will be released for purchase of furniture and furnishing items for these offices and additional funds particularly for fire-proof almirahs for safe record keeping is being released.

Responding to the demand for construction of 37 Patwar Khanas in the district, the Div Com directed the DC, Kargil to constitute a committee to ascertain the requirement of funds on this account and submit the details for release of funds.