Div Com Jammu Attends Inaugural Ceremony Of Maha Shivratri Mahotsav At Panchvaktra Mahadev Mandir

3- Day festivities begin with Swastivachan, Bhajans

JAMMU, Mar 6: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today attended the inaugural ceremony of the 3- day Maha Shivratri Mahotsav here at Panchvaktra Mahadev Mandir.

The Divisional Commissioner paid obeisance and performed Pooja as the three day festivities commenced in the premises of the Temple. The inaugural ceremony of Maha Shivratri Mahotsav commenced with the Swastivachan by the students of Central Sanskrit University, Kot Bhalwal and recital of Bhajans.

The three day Maha Shivratri Mahotsav has been organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, and J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.

Addressing the gathering, the Div Com highlighted the historical and religious significance of the Panchvaktra Mahadev Temple. He further informed that Mahashivratri Mahotsavs are also being organized at Shiv Khori Reasi, Peer Kho Jammu and Purmandal Samba.

The Div Com said that such spiritual Mahotsav gives us an opportunity to renew our faith and receive the divine blessings. He called on the people to visit the ancient Temple for experiencing the divine spiritual experience along with the cultural extravaganza and departmental stalls showcasing government schemes and initiatives.

The Div Com also shared the efforts of LG led UT administration towards development and promotion of religious places in Jammu Kashmir. Facilities are being developed at Shiv Khori Shrine under CSR, he said and added that a religious circuit is being developed at Purmandal to attract the pilgrims. Efforts are also being made for making the Machail Mata Yatra convenient and hassle free, he added.

The Div Com lauded the bhajan performance by Dr Mukteshi Sharma. Symphony of traditional Dogra instruments was played by Mohan Lal & Party

Suresh Kumar Sharma, Retd Session Judge & Receiver, Panjvaktra Mahadev Mandir, gave a brief overview of the historical and spiritual significance of the Panchvaktra Temple.

The temple premises will be transformed into a hub of cultural activity, with events happening daily from 11:30 AM to 8:30 PM. This cultural extravaganza promises a delightful experience for all, blending spiritual devotion with artistic expression. Talented artists will showcase their skills in various traditional and classical performances, it was informed

Secretary, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Bharat Singh Manhas, President, CCI, Presidents of different Bazar Association and people were present.