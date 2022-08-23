Div Com calls for resolving land issues, expeditious development of Industrial Estates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the implementation of schemes and programmes of Industries and Commerce Department at a meeting with concerned officers.

Director Industries and Commerce Department, Anoo Malhotra; Managing Director SIDCO, Samita Sethi; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; besides General Managers of District Industries Centres were present in the meeting.

The Director Industries gave a powerpoint presentation and apprised the Div Com that the department acts as the nodal agency for development of industrial sector and to implement Central and UT industrial policies through District Industrial Centres (DICs) and facilitates entrepreneurs in setting-up and running their industrial units. “The main focus is on the promotion and Development of Industries to encourage new investments in Jammu Division and sustain existing ones” she said.

It was informed that there are 24 industrial estates in Jammu division, 19 managed by SICOP and 5 by SIDCO. While giving details of registered industrial units, it was informed that 13550 including 2397 organised sector and 11153 un-organized sector units have been registered with the department with a potential to generate employment for 87678 persons.

It was further informed that 182 units including 164 in organised sector and 18 in unorganized sector were registered during the current financial year 2022-23 ending 07/ 2022, generating 2006 jobs.

The meeting was informed that development of 7 new industrial estates has been proposed in the districts of Division.

The Div Com also took stock of the land acquisition issues for new Industrial Estates. He asked the Industries Department to take up the matter with the concerned Deputy Commissioners for timely acquisition and demarcation of land for newly developed industries estates.

The Div Com passed directions for resolving land issues and expediting development of Industrial estates in the region. He emphasized on streamlining the Single Window Clearance and ensuring smooth and hassle free services under all the schemes, besides ensuring facilities like road connectivity, water, power supply etc and to facilitate investors.

About the land allotment and investment status, the meeting was informed that 521 entrepreneurs, including 406 of SIDCO and 115 of SICOP, proposing 44150 jobs, have been allotted 4647 Kanal.

Threadbare discussion was held on a range of important issues like delayed payment cases filed in MSEFC, identification of land patches for establishment of new Industrial Estates, change of land use and other related issues.