District Hospital Udhampur bags top position in category of DHs

Kayakalp awards announced for 2020-21 under NHM

CHC Katra bags 1st, CHC Pattan 2nd prize in category of CHCs

SRINAGAR : The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today declared awards under “Kayakalp 2020-21”, an initiative for awards to all public health facilities.

Pertinently, Kayakalp awards encourage every public health facility in the country to work towards standards of excellence to help facilities stay clean and hygienic.

While giving details, Mission Director NHM, J&K, Yasin Choudhary, informed that District Hospital Udhampur has clinched first place in the category of District Hospitals winning an award money of Rs 50 lakh while commendation award of Rs 3 lakh has been given to District Hospital Reasi.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first prize has been bagged by CHC Katra, Reasi while CHC Pattan, Baramulla got the second prize for which the award money of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively would be given to these health centers.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo and Mission Director NHM Yasin Choudhary congratulated the award winning health facilities and appreciated the efforts of the Director Health Services Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Block Medical Officers, Incharge Medical Officers and the entire team of health facilities for their achievement.

Meanwhile, commendation awards of Rs 1 lakh each has been bagged by CHC Uri (Baramulla), CHC Dooru (Anantnag), CHC Kupwara, CHC Sopore (Baramulla), CHC Shangus (Anantnag), CHC Pampore (Pulwama), CHC Ramgarh (Samba), CHC Ramnagar (Udhampur), CHC Sunderbani(Rajouri) and CHC Chennani (Udhampur).

In the category of Primary Health Centers and Urban Primary Health Centers, award of Rs 2 lakh each has been bagged by PHC Achabal (Anantnag), PHC Sheeri (Baramulla), PHC Kakapora (Pulwama), PHC Sedow (Shopian), PHC Buddhi (Kathua), PHC Ransoo (Reasi), PHC Sumb (Samba), PHC Tikri (Udhampur) ,UPHC Nishat (Srinagar), UPHC Old Town (Baramulla), UPHC Shastri Nagar (Jammu) and UPHC Krishna Colony (Kathua).

Pertinently, the objective of this award scheme is to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities, to incentivise and recognise such public healthcare centers those show exemplary performance in adhering to standard protocols of cleanliness and infection control, to inculcate a culture of ongoing assessment and peer review of performance related to hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation, to create and share sustainable practices related to improved cleanliness in these centers linked to positive health outcomes.

Under Kayakalp, an assessment process starts with Internal Assessment of the health facility cyclically done by the constituted facility level Infection Control and Cleanliness Committee followed by Peer Assessment, where the facilities which are scoring more than 70% in the Internal Assessment are assessed by the team of the neighbouring District/Block facility team and finally External Assessment of the facilities scoring more than 70% after Peer assessment is done by the team which is nominated by the Chairman State Quality Assurance Committee.