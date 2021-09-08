Displaced inhabitants of Saddal village

I t may be recalled that a massive landslide in 2014 had caused widespread devastation of village Saddal in Udhampur district affecting 132 families who were assured of due rehabilitation / compensation and other measures. However, the aggrieved villagers had to seek the help of the court and a PIL was filed by them in the High Court. In this connection, the Division Bench of High Court has issued directions in respect of completion of the rehabilitation process of the affected villagers who had been promised by the UT Government 5 marlas of a plot of land on lease basis for each family in Mansar village. Due to unknown reasons, however, the full process of rehabilitation got somewhat delayed hence the directives of the Bench which was informed that only some part of the job had remained to be completed which was going to take a month or so and a fresh status report would be filed in the court. However, the court directing to do it as early as possible may result in the affected villagers getting rehabilitated very soon after suffering for all these seven years. However, benefits under relevant (State) and Central schemes having reportedly been extended to these families is a matter of relief.