Directs for using innovative measures to saturate coverage of PMJAY-Sehat

Nitishwar chairs review meets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today chaired a series of meeting to assess the progress being made on the implementation of directions of the Lieutenant Governor.

The meetings were held at Civil Secretariat and the Raj Bhavan here in which Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were present in person and through virtual mode.

Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda informed the Principal Secretary that the target of 3500 trainings under Himayat Scheme has almost been achieved. She also informed that houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana are being constructed as per targets and 500 such houses were completed in the last week.

Regarding Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PMJAY-SEHAT scheme, it was informed that 45 lakh individuals have been registered out of which 37 lakh Golden cards have been issued to the beneficiaries.

The Principal Secretary also summoned daily status report on working and non working/faulty equipments in health centres and hospitals across the UT. He was also informed that around 4000 mediclaims have already been paid for by the Government.

He was briefed about the launch of ANM Online, ANMOL application and the distribution of 4445 Android tablets, preloaded with the application. He was informed that the move would enable Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) to update data regarding pregnant women, lactating mothers and similar data in real time.

The Principal Secretary also reiterated the Government’s stand on penalising contractors who cause unnecessary delays in public projects.

Speaking to the representative from Transport Department, the Principal Secretary directed that the process of launching new fleet of 140 buses of the JKRTC be expedited and launched for the public soon.

It was informed by the Skill Development Department that the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation , and Training (CIIIT) Jammu is ready to be inaugurated by mid-March. The centre has been created at a cost of more than Rs 180 crores.

The Principal Secretary took stock of projects of the Power Development Department, MoUs of which were signed earlier this year. The projects include Ratle, Kirthai-II, Uri-I, and Dulhasti hydropower projects and are at different stages of administrative approval and clearances, he was informed.

Discussing affairs of the Social Welfare Department, the Principal Secretary was informed that the department plans to organize camps for the physically challenged persons in several districts of the UT. The decision was appreciated by the Principal Secretary and he called for wide publicity of such activities so that maximum numbers of people are benefitted.

Initiatives like construction of toilets along highways by the Public Works Department, distribution of threshers among farmers, imparting civil defence training by the Home Department, construction of houses for fishermen by the Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department among numerous others were also reviewed by the Principal Secretary.

Departments including Revenue, Jal Shakti, Hospitality & Protocol, Science & Technology, Youth Services & Sports and Labour among various others also presented the status of their departmental activities before the Principal Secretary.

In a separate meeting held at the Raj Bhavan, the Principal Secretary reviewed the conduct of Block Diwas which was held at each district of the UT yesterday. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of J&K.

Directions were issued by the Principal Secretary for using innovative measures to saturate coverage under PMJAY-Sehat and asked the DCs to use the format devised to include the people left out in SECC data for Golden Cards by approving them on the spot.