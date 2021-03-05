BJP Govt profiteering at expense of people facing economic crisis: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 5: Congress leaders and workers as a part of nationwide protests of the party against hike in petroleum products today continued protest at Chann Khatterian in Hiranagar.

The protest was led by former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla and former MLC Thakur Balbir Singh. The event was organized by former MLA Hiranagar Girdhari Lal Chalotra . Prominent among those present on the occasion include Councilor Ramesh Verma, Sarpanchs Vinay Sharma, Vishal Khajuria, Pankaj Dogra, Joginder Singh beside others.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla criticized the Government over the fuel price hike. He said BJP Government has embarked upon merciless destruction of people’s livelihood which have already been severely assaulted both by the pandemic and the unplanned, unilaterally announced and totally mismanaged policies and programmes in J&K.

Bhalla accused the Government of deliberately increasing petrol and diesel price every day. He demanded that the central Government to sharply reduce its excise duties, on petroleum products, which are amongst the highest in the world today and provide relief to the people. Former minister said the Modi Government has completely failed in keeping its promises to the people of India. The need of the hour is for different parties to set aside their differences and come together.

Congress leader said the time has come to change this Government. He said it is necessary to make the Government understand that they have completely failed to serve the nation. He said that on one hand Government was increasing taxes as well as prices of petroleum products and gas that made life of the low income group miserable. He said that unemployment was increasing but Government failed to devise an effective economic plan for solution of the core issues.

Balbir Singh while speaking on the occasion said that increase in fuel prices would affect the traders as they had already suffered due to lockdown after outbreak of coronavirus. He said that the frequent increase in prices of petroleum products would completely halt industrial development process that could trigger unemployment. He said that continuous surge in prices of petrol products was reflecting anti-business and anti-industry policies of the Government.

Ex-MLA Hiranagar, GL Chalotra also addressed the gathering.