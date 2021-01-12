Directorate of Tourism organises Lohri Festival at Raghunath Bazar, Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, as per the yearly practice, today organised a function here at historical Raghunath Bazar to celebrate Lohri- the auspicious festival, symbolizing fertility and spark of life..

The event was held in collaboration with the Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association, Residency Road, Karan Market and others by strictly following COVID-19 protocols. Director Tourism, Kashmir/Managing Director, JKTDC, Nissar A. Wani was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The event started with lighting of traditional lamp by the chief guest and Director Tourism, Jammu, R.K. Katoch amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

On the occasion, the guests and participants prayed for the peace & prosperity of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and hoped that 2021 will see manifold increase in tourist influx to the the UT. A large number of locals and tourists also participated in the event with fervor and gaiety. A scintillating Cultural bonanza held on the occasion enthralled the audience, who encouraged the artists with great applause.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu said that the spree of events/festivals like World Tourism Day, Lohri, Christmas, Winter Carnival and Dogra food festival organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, has greatly stressed out the tourism sector stakeholders in Jammu division from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was informed that the next program shall be held at Bahu Gandola Station, Jammu on January 13, 2021.

Pertinently, this was the fifth event in the series being organized to create awareness among tourists and for the tourism promotion purpose.

Deputy Director Tourism, Publicity, Jammu Anil Kumar Chandail; Accounts Officer, Rahul Mahajan, along with other officers/officials of the Directorate, besides, Surinder Mahajan, President Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association along with Presidents of surrounding market Associations and Tourism stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a grand cultural procession, to celebrate the Lohri Festival was also organised by the Tourism Directorate at Katra in collaboration with the District Administration Reasi, Hotel & Restaurant Association, Travel Agent Association, Dry Fruit Association, Katra and officers/officials of Tourism Department.

The maiden event organized at Katra by the Tourism Department, started from Asia Chowk, to Fountain Chowk, Katra. The cultural procession featuring folk dance by the local artists, special Kud performance and Lohri Haran dance by the artists of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu enthralled the tourists and locals. The event formed the part of continuous efforts being made by the Tourism department and other stakeholders to revive the Tourism sector in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib was chief guest. District Development Council Member Panthal, Rajinder Mengi; CO CRPF 6th Battalion Katra, Jatinder Gupta; Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Neelam Khajuria; SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar Chowdhary; Addl. SP, Katra, Amit Bhasin; Assistant Director Tourism, Katra, Ambika Bali and staff of Tourism Department were present on the occasion