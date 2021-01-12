Youth Cong protests at BJP office, demands roll back on farm laws

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress today staged a strong protest demonstration in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party office here, by banging utensils to wake the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre which is not able to see the deaths of farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 2 months now.

Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, president of J&K unit of Youth Congress, scores of members and activists gathered outside the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar today. The protestors were beating Thallis and Dhol even as they raised slogans like ‘Kisaan Virodhi, Narendra Modi!’ and ‘Kisaan Ekta Zindabad!’.

The protestors said that the BJP has been sleeping over the death of at least 57 farmers who sacrificed their lives in the protests going on at multiple borders to the national capital for the past two and a half months.

“This government is sleeping over the biggest protest in the history of India. The J&K unit of BJP is celebrating Lohri today but it is ignoring the fact that tens of lakhs of farmers, whose festival it is, are sitting on Delhi borders in this biting cold since two and a half months. BJP should be ashamed,” said J&K Youth Congress chief.

“The farmers are the `Annadatas’ of this country. They fill our stomach while their sons sacrifice their lives protecting their fellow countrymen on the borders. It is shameless of the Narendra Modi-led Centre government to ignore the death of 57 farmers on New Delhi borders,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s direction to put the farm laws on hold, Chib said that now even the apex court has told the government that they are wrong. What is stopping them from repealing these black laws then, he asked.

“BJP claims its love for Bharat Mata as supreme. But what is happening has proved that Narendra Modi’s love for Ambanis and Adanis is far higher than BJP’s love for the sons of Bharat Mata. The Centre is ignoring the farmers’ issues to appease the likes of Ambanis and Adanis,” Chib said.

Amon those who joined the protest include Ajaz Choudhary vice president JKPYC, Ricky Dalotra , Nimrandeep Singh, Ranjeet Chopra, gen secretaries JKPYC, Latish Sharma, Brinder Partap, Diveyansh Jamwal, Jagjoot Singh JKPYC secretaries, Jahzaib Sariwal JKPYC spokesperson, Ranjoot Singh JKPYC Chairman Sports Cell, Neeraj Choudhary DYC president, Manav Choudhary, Sahil Sagotra vice president DYC and others.