LTTA delegation meets CEC, seeks relief package for tourism industry

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 12: A delegation of Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance (LTTA) today met Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson at Council Secretariat, here and demanded his intervention in granting of an economic relief package from the Government of India for the survival of the tourism industry in Ladakh.

Headed by chairman, PT Kunzang, the delegation representing all the tourism-related business in Leh including hotel, guest house, travel agency, taxi, tempo traveler, horses/pony (Stapa), guide and bike unions, apprised the CEC that the entire business chain of the tourism industry of Ladakh is at a risk of closure if the Government does not extend its support during this difficult phase

Stating that the tourism industry is a major contributor to the economy of Ladakh which provides employment and livelihood to a number of unemployed youths, the delegation requested Gyalson to take up the issue with the Central Government to provide a stimulus for survival, revival, and growth of the tourism industry of Ladakh which is contributing about 60% of the economy of Ladakh.

The delegation informed the CEC that the tourism sector of Ladakh has faced problems since 2019 due to the general election, travel advisories by the foreign embassies, Pulwama strike, news of Airspace closure for 3 months, Indo-China border standoff in Ladakh and COVID-19 and they believe that it will take a minimum of two years to bounce back.

The delegation demanded waiving-off of all types of commercial loans for the tourism industry, reimbursement of the state component of the GST, banks to provide OD/CC/Loans with longer moratoriums and interest fee working capital on existing and new loans. In a bid to revive the tourism industry the delegation also requested for a complete withdrawal of GST from 2021 up to two years from the commencement of stabilization of effect of COVID-19.

Gyalson gave a patient hearing to the demands of Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance and added that Hill Council Leh has already taken up the demands and issues with the Government of India.