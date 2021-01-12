Tension in Talwara as locals protest against IRP’s bid to ‘capture’ land

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Jan 12: Tension erupted in Talwara area of Reasi after locals strongly protested against IRP personnel at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara who, they alleged, were trying to capture their land by illegal means.

The anguished locals assembled at the main road, burnt tyres and blocked the road leading to Talwara. The protesters shouted slogans against IRP personnel posted at STC Talwara.

A brick- batting and clash like situation took place when some IRP personnel allegedly hurled stones towards the protesting locals, who retaliated in response. A few persons sustained minor injuries in the brick-batting. However, timely intervention of the civil administration avoided the situation turning out of control and damage to public property.

Reports said that the trouble erupted this afternoon after IRP personnel of STC Talwara tried to evacuate a portion of the land of a shop and power station in Talwara claiming that the land belongs to STC Talwara. However, their attempt was strongly resisted by the locals who came out and held a strong protest demonstration and a clash like situation erupted there.

Before the situation could turn ugly, Tehsildar Reasi reached the spot and pacified the protesting people by assuring that no one would be allowed to encroach upon the land, which will remain with the owner as per Revenue records.