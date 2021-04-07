Director School Education convenes review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: Director School Education Jammu, Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma today convened a review meeting to assess the working and implementation of various initiatives of the Directorate.

The meeting was attended by Shoket Mahmood, Joint Director DSEJ; S K Bhat, Personnel Officer; Mahesh Sharma, Chief Accounts Officer; Mamta Sharma, Deputy Director Planning and all the Chief Education Officers of Jammu Division along with other officers and officials of the Directorate.

Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma held thread bare discussion about the number of schools, enrollment of children, status of sanctioned and in position teaching staff, vacancy position of all categories of posts, electricity, water and other necessary facilities in the schools, physical and financial status of works under Capex and Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) besides other related issues.

The Director stressed on taking concrete measures to improve the quality of teaching in schools and instructed the Chief Education Officers to look into the issues faced by the students and teachers and urged them to take effective measures to modernize schools and improve infrastructure so as to achieve tangible results on ground in terms of enhancement of enrolment and decline of drop out ratio.