BDC Chairperson, Panchayat Members from Kupwara join Apni Party

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: BDC Chairperson Kalaroos, Ateeqa Begum along with various Panchayat members from district Kupwara today joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The joining ceremony took place in presence of Party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Usman Majid, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather and Coordinator South Kashmir Showkat Gayoor Andrabi.

The delegation of the new entrants was led by Senior Vice President Kupwara Abdul Rahim Wani. Besides BDC Chairperson Kalaroos, the new entrants who joined the party included: Aarifa Begum (Sarpanch-Khumreyal), Abdul Rashid Bhat (Sarpanch- Kalaroos Dogerpora), Sadr-ud-din (Sarpanch Nagsiri), Abdul Rashid Khan (Panch- Kalaroos Nagsiri), Mohammad Iqbal (Numberdar Kalaroos Nagsiri) alongwith various prominent political activists.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Ghulam Hassan Mir emphasized that Apni party has always laid utmost stress on the equitable development of the Jammu and Kashmir wherein all communities, without any discrimination, continue to live in peace, prosperity and brotherhood.

“Apni Party has never played divisive politics rather we have joined the people of J&K into a single bond. Our strength lies in ‘Unity in diversity’ along with putting sincere efforts in alleviating the day-to-today sufferings of the people,” he remarked. He also said that it is ripe time for the Central Government to restore statehood to J&K so that the democratic process of elections can take place at an earliest.

“The leadership in the Centre must reciprocate with the aspirations of the people of J&K and restore the statehood without any further delay so that they can exercise their right to vote. The region is in dire need of a publicly elected and accountable Government,” he observed.

Furthermore, he impressed on the new entrants to work diligently for the public welfare and address their grievances on prompt basis.