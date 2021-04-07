Provide uninterrupted supply of basic amenities to public : Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: Former State president BJP and Ex Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) along with corporator, Ward 26, Hardeep Singh Mankotia kick started development works at Vikas Nagar area of Jammu West Assembly segment today. The leader was accompanied by Mandal president, Janipur, Raveesh Mengi, local residents and political activists of the area.

The works will be executed under the supervision of JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation).

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that it is high time now that cleanliness must prevail in every surrounding because the pandemic is on rise again and works are being taken up so that a neat and clean atmosphere could be provided to the inhabitants of Jammu West. He said not just this Ward but other wards also in Jammu West Assembly segment are being developed to their fullest and with the mission of promoting the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat, every person is being made aware to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

He also said that the Summer season is approaching and judicious use of basic amenities should also be done. He appealed to the J&K Government to provide uninterrupted supply of Water and electricity in all wards of Jammu West so that no chaos is caused due to the disruption of basic needs in coming times. Sharma complimented the local corporator for taking up the works of utmost importance in his area and stated that all wards in the Assembly are being developed with a mission to make them Model wards.

Hardeep Singh Mankotia said that crores of rupees were spent in the ward during the tenure of former MLA which changed the scenario. He stated that for cleanliness in the ward people are also cooperating a lot which means that people support the vision of PM Modi and promoting “Swacch Bharat” campaign everywhere. He also stated about upcoming developmental works to be taken up in the ward.

Raveesh Mengi said that no other constituency in J&K witnessed this much development in the last six years except Jammu West. He said every activist of BJP under the leadership of former MLA reached out to masses and benefited the public through various schemes of Central Government which changed lifestyle of many.

Purshottam Khajuria, Jatin Gupta, Reetiz Khajuria, Sudesh Sharma, Sheweta Kotwal, Yash Pal Sharma, Anil Raina, Suram Singh, Inderjeet Shan, Sandeep Jamwal, Vicky Jamwal and others were present.