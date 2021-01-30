Director I&C inaugurates new knitting, sewing machines at DIC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, inaugurated the induction of new machines in the Knitting Training Centres of District Industry Centre, here today.

The Director, while inaugurating newly inducted machines appreciated the efforts of DIC Jammu. She highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Industries & Commerce Department.

“It is a small step towards empowering the women by making them entrepreneurs after passing out the Knitting Training” she said.

She further stressed upon the women to become entrepreneurs with such small initiatives and become job creators, instead of job seekers. She also advised the stakeholders to take benefit of the tech-based online knitting classes.

Earlier, in her welcome address, General Manager, District Industries Centre Jammu, Subah Mehta, highlighted that the main aim of Knitting Training Centres is to impart the knitting training to the women of rural areas to make them self-reliant. He said all these Centres are operating in the Rural areas.

He also thanked the Singer India Limited, SIDCO Industrial Complex, Bari Brahmana, Jammu for donating the Knitting Machines and Sewing Machines for the Knitting Centres as well as M/s Prevest Denpro Limited, EPIP SIDCO Industrial Complex, Bari Brahmana, Jammu for providing the cash assistance to the knitting trainees passing out from such Knitting Centres.

The proprietor, Namrata Modi also assured that their Company shall make it a regular annual feature by providing such assistance.

The programme was also attended by Trishala Kumari, Joint Director; Pawan Goswami and Shahzada Noor-Ul-Ain, Functional Managers of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Jammu, besides, the staff members, Field Officers and other Officials of District Industries Centre, Jammu also attended the function.