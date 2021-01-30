LG, Raj Bhavan staff pay homage to Martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and the civil and security officers, besides the staff members of the Raj Bhavan. They also observed a two-minute silence today as homage to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and brave Indians who sacrificed their lives during the Indian freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended Special Security Force’s (SSF) ‘Bada Khana’ held here at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the SSF personnel for performing their duties with a high order of professionalism, utmost dedication, and courage to oversee the security of the Raj Bhavan.

Referring to the current era of technological advancement, the Lt Governor laid special emphasis on the need for adopting the latest technologies by the Armed Forces personnel while discharging their duties.

The Lt Governor observed that the whole nation has acknowledged the courage of the J&K Armed Forces’ jawans.

He said that JKP is among the best police organizations in the country and being accorded with one of the highest numbers of gallantry medals in the last few years, itself speaks about the courage and bravery of our Jawans of J&K Police.

Shakti Pathak, Director, Special Security Force (SSF) at the Lt Governor’s Secretariat, in his welcome address, expressed his gratitude towards the Lt Governor for continuous support and guidance and boosting the morale of the SSF personnel with his words of appreciation on the occasion.

MF Qureshi, Joint Director, HQ SSF presented the vote of thanks.

SSF personnel, officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.