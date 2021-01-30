Chillai-Kalan ends on harsh note, coldest day of season in Kashmir

Night temps to improve

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 30 : The 40-day harshest part of winter, Chillai-Kalan, has ended on the harshest note today with Kashmir recording the coldest day of the season and taps continued to remain dry for the last two days even during the day time.

The night temperature continued to remain below freezing point across Kashmir today with the day temperature of Kashmir settling at seasons lowest. Srinagar recorded seasons’ coldest day at 2 degree Celsius and the night temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 7.2 degree Celsius.

A Meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature especially after January 24 was the outcome of northern wind that prevailed over the region so far. “The minimum temperature would start gradually improving from tonight onwards,” he said.

He said during this Chillai-Kalan, there was a heavy snowfall in the beginning of this month following which dry spell prevailed across Kashmir, adding that in absence of frequent snowfall and open sky during day, the minimum temperature plummeted in the Valley.

On January 14, Srinagar witnessed the season’s coldest night at minus 8.4°C which was the chilliest one after more than 25 years. In 1991, Srinagar witnessed a low of minus 11.8°C while the lowest ever temperature was recorded on 31st January 1993 when the mercury had plummeted to minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy weather with the possibility of light snowfall at isolated places of J&K and Ladakh during January 31 and February 1. “Light to Moderate snow and rain is most likely at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh mainly during 2-3rd February,” the MeT official said.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded the coldest day today as the mercury settled at 2.0 degree Celsius as against 2.1 degree Celsius yesterday.

The official said the mercury settled at minus 7.2 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a world famous ski-resort and Pahalgam, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10.0 degree Celsius and 12.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 8.8 degree Celsius against minus 10.8 degree Celsius the previous night while Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 10.9 degree Celsius against minus 11.4 degree Celsius the earlier night.

The mercury settled at minus 3.7 degree Celsius in Kupwara against minus 3.0 degree Celsius the previous night.

Kashmir received heavy snowfall this Chillai-Kalan on January 03 while another snow spell was received after probably 10 days from the first heavy snow spell.

The harshest winter period commenced on December 21 and will culminate tonight. The 20-day winter period, known as Chillai-Khurd will commence from this night.