Direct seller Netsurf plans to double turnover in Guj

AHMEDABAD, Aug 3: Pune-based direct selling company Netsurf Network Saturday said it aims to double its business in Gujarat, which is one of its primary markets, this year.

“Gujarat accounts for 25 percent of our business at Rs 62 crore (in FY19), and we are looking at a turnover of Rs 125 crore this fiscal,” its chairman and managing director Sujit Jain said.

The company launched its consumer experience centre in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“We have around 30,000 active distributors in Gujarat, of which 10,000 are women,” he said adding the number will go up this year and so will the products.

Netsurf sells 58 natural and herbal products across health care, personal care, home care, agriculture and colour cosmetics, and has more than 2.5 million direct sellers and consumers. (PTI)