Dir CSIR-IIIM inaugurates Leather Training Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, a premiere R&D organisation of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under Union Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt of India, today started the leather training course besides various others soft initiatives under Atal Incubator Centre (AIC-IIIM).

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu who is ex-officio Chairman of AIC-IIIM Bio-innovation Foundation, inaugurated the leather training centre at CSIR-IIIM Srinagar Branch.

Speaking on the occasion, Director CSIR-IIIM informed that the leather training programme is a part of Skill Development initiative in the Manufacture and Design of Leather Goods and Garments which would be pivotal to support the local economy and generate livelihoods for many others. He also highlighted the importance of such events to promote the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

He further said that the mandate of Atal Incubation Centre has been envisaged in the areas like leather training, medicinal mushroom cultivation, food technology, aroma and natural products sector, keeping in view the richness of natural resources and expertise available here, so as to provide idea incubation support to the innovators at their doorstep.

The event organised coincided with the National Teachers Day, thus Dr. Zabeer extolled the contribution of teachers in building the future of our nation.

Earlier, AIC-IIIM also organized Hackathon 3.0 competition under the aegis of AIC-IIIM Bio-innovation Foundation. Under the activity, participants from different institutes of Kashmir valley participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The Hackathon 3.0 competition offered a platform to the startups to share their business ideas which have potential to be converted into promising products / technologies. The official logo and brochure of AIC-IIIM were also released during the ceremony.