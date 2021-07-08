Dir AIIMS Jammu, GMC Principal discuss collaboration between 2 institutes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Executive Director AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu) Dr Shakti Gupta today met Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma and officers of College administration to discuss co-ordination and co-operation between the two institutions for the benefit of the patients.

After threadbare discussions, a number of decisions were taken. Dr Shakti Gupta said that 50 students of 2020 batch are already undergoing training at AIIMS Rishikesh. He said these students along with new 125 students of 2021 batch shall be joining AIIMS Vijaypur this year and these students shall utilize the classrooms and teaching labs of GMC Jammu, when these are free.

Further, Dr Shakti Gupta disclosed plans to set up of AIIMS campus office of Director, Deputy Director and a video conferencing facility at GMC guest house for better co-ordination and intends to provide all super specialist services to people of Jammu.

Dr Shashi assured full co- operation from GMC Jammu and said that collaboration in terms of training of human resource and exchange of ideas/vision between the two institutes shall definitely lead to improvement in healthcare delivery services to the people of Jammu.

She informed that GMC Jammu is planning to set up a Trauma Centre and a state of the art Ophthalmology Institute in the near future. It was decided to nominate Dr Arvind Kohli, who is member of GMC Faculty Guest House, as Nodal Officer to co-ordinate with officials of AIIMS Vijaypur Jammu.