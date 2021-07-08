Advisor Baseer for rejuvenating JKTDC properties for better returns

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed the officers of the Tourism Department to improve facilities for the tourists and take steps for generating better revenue from Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation properties.

He passed on these directions during a meeting at Civil Secretariat regarding outsourcing of assets of Tourism Department. The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary Law, Achal Sethi; CEO JKERA, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; MD JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad; Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai and Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo.

While chairing the meeting, Advisor directed the officers to improve the facilities at various locations so that tourists enjoy the state of art facilities and better cuisine in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was given a detailed account of assets of the JKTDC, its revenue base and the facilities available for the tourists by Secretary Tourism. The Advisor directed the officers to turn these assets more productive and attractive for the Tourism sector to flourish. These assets could be better utilized by gainfully putting to use through Public-Private- Partnership mode or by outsourcing after proper assessment of its feasibility.

On a pilot basis, the Advisor directed officers to identify few places both in Jammu province and Kashmir province for the purpose of outsourcing in order to realize full potential of these assets. This will give an idea of revenue realization and accordingly future course of action could be devised for better management of assets. Advisor also said that modalities in this regard should be finalized by the Tourism department along with ERA at an earliest.

He said the facilities should be in top-notch condition having all the requisite facilities. All these facilities need to be further looked into and he directed both the directors of Tourism Jammu as well as Kashmir to come up with proper plan for their better usage.