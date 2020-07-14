Dhoni beats Ganguly by a whisker to become India’s best captain

NEW DELHI: Former India captain MS Dhoni has marginally edged out former captain and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as the more impactful captain in a special Star Sports Cricket Connected Captain’s survey.

Both, Ganguly and Dhoni have been one of India’s best captains and under their leadership, the Indian team have won memorable victories several times.

Under the captaincy of Ganguly, the Indian team became the runners-up in 2003 World Cup, while Team India, led by Dhoni, won the World Cup in 2011. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India also won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

During the survey, two of India’s most successful captains were judged on 8 parameters developed in association with ESPNCricinfo.

In each category an average score was calculated from each panel members’ votes. The difference in points between the two greats came down to decimals.

In the end, Dhoni edged out Ganguly as India’s greatest captain by less than half a point when the results were announced on the recent episodes of Cricket Connected English and Hindi.

Dhoni’s performance with the bat while captain proved to be the difference. (AGENCIES)