No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SC

NEW DELHI: No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment, the Supreme Court Tuesday said while asking the Government to consider framing guideline on the issue of cost of treatment for COVID-19 infection.

Though the Apex Court opined that “cost of the treatment should not be higher at the present time,” it also said that court is not equipped to either regulate cost of treatment or say what should be the best model of treatment for patients infected with coronavirus.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R S Reddy and A S Bopanna, was hearing through video-conferencing a plea filed by advocate Sachin Jain who has sought a direction for regulating the cost of treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals across the country. (AGENCIES)