DGP visits family of martyr SI Farooq Ahmad

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 22: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited the home of martyr Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad at Samboora Pampore to express his condolence and sympathies with the family of the martyr.

Accompanied by ADGP Armed/IR J&K SJM, Gillani, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar, SSP Awantipora, Mohammad Yousif, Commandant 185 Bn CRPF Arun Kumar Jaitly, the DGP met the family members of the martyr and expressed his heartfelt condolence on behalf of J&K Police. He expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family and assured all help from the police department.

Speaking to the family members, the DGP praised the services of the officer in J&K Police Department. He said that the officer was dedicated and committed to his role in the department and added that because of his hard work towards the assigned positions he earned his promotions from time to time. The DGP assured that whole police Pariwar is with the martyr’s family and assured them all possible support.

Farooq Ahmad Mir was appointed in Jammu and Kashmir Police in the year 1998 as constable and in 2008 he after qualifying the departmental examination was converted as Sgct (M). In December last year the officer was promoted as SI (M) and was posted as OSI in IRP 23rd Bn. On 17th of this month, he was martyred by terrorists. He is survived by his wife, aged father, two daughters and a son.

Pertinent to mention here, the terrorist who was involved in the killing of SI Farooq Ahmad has been eliminated two days back during an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama District.