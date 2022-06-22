Chamliyal Mela being held today after a gap of 2 years

Over 2 lakh devotees expected to visit shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 22: The Chamliyal Mela will be held with full fervour tomorrow as over two lakh devotees drawn from different parts of J&K and states of Punjab, Himachal and Haryana are expected to visit the holy shrine in Ramgarh area of Samba district.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Ramgarh tehsil and its surrounding areas in Samba district as the Mela of this great saint is being held after a gap of two years due to COVID pandemic.

The preparations have been given final shape by the local Chamliyal Mela Committee and the district administration with entire shrine and local area has been fully illuminated and decorated. As the Mela is being held after a gap of two years due to COVID pandemic the people don’t want to miss the chance to visit the hols shrine this time.

However, the Pakistani Rangers who earlier were visiting the Shrine to offer Chadder and take the Shaker and Sharbat from the shrine are not coming this year due to the strained relations between India and Pakistan. It may be recalled that Baba Chamliyal a great saint of medieval period is also being revered by Pakistanis and the mela is also held across the border in Chamliyal area for days together.

Before the partition of the country the devotees from the area which is in Pakistan now used to visit the shrine and take part in the mela with great enthusiasm. Billu Choudhary president of Chamliyal Mela Committee said that Pak Rangers are not participating in the function this time.

He said the preparations for the mela are complete and langars have been installed with Chabeels and other stalls also in place. He said this time as the mela is being held after a gap of two years it is expected that over two lakh people from different parts of country and Jammu region will visit the holy shrine and pay obeisance to Baba Chamliyal.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Samba, Anuradha Gupta said that arrangements have been fully made for the devotees visiting the holy place. She said full security arrangements have also been made for the visiting devotees by police and BSF.

She said three review meetings were held by district administration including SSP Samba and SSP Traffic to ensure fool proof arrangements for devotees, especially their transportation etc.