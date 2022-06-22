Performing Artists, delegation of Dalit Janjagrat Mission call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22: Delegations of Performing Artists and Film Makers of Kashmir; Dalit Janjagrat Mission today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation comprising of veteran artists and filmmakers- Ayash Arif, Waheed Jeelani, and Zameer Ashai presented a memorandum with regard to current cultural scenario in the UT of J&K. The demands and issues presented included implementation of artist beneficiary schemes by the J&K Cultural Academy, enhancement of performing artists’ fee, larger scope for involvement of performing artists from the genres of art by strengthening of cultural institutions of valley like Doordarshan, All India Radio and Cultural Academy.

The Lt Governor observed that Jammu Kashmir has immense potential in the field of performing arts and culture. It has rich traditional cultural values which need to be showcased using modern means like films and dramas. The UT administration is committed to the growth of art and culture of Jammu Kashmir by opening new avenues of Film making and film production.

The Lt Governor paid a patient hearing to the issues and demands put forth by the delegation and assured them every possible support and necessary action on merit.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Dalit Janjagrat Mission (DJM) led by National General Secretary and Incharge J&K, Sh Suhail Ahmad Mir also called on the Lt Governor and projected their concerning issues and demands.

The delegation apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental and administrative issues of Kashmir Valley, including proper maintenance of rural roads. Suhail Mir highlighted various developmental issues pertaining to J&K and urged the Lt Governor to issue necessary directions for completing the stalled projects in a time-bound manner.

Mir expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for dynamic and reformative policies for the people of J&K. He said that the UT is witnessing a new era of development, and complimented the administration for implementing a progressive industrial policy which will maximize investments and generate ample opportunities for the local youth in coming times.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation observed that the UT Government is committed to the equitable and rapid development of all the regions of J&K.

He assured them that all their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal. The Lt Governor further urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for the advancement of public welfare.