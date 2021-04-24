DGP takes stock of arrangements regarding Darbar Move, COVID-19 preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: To take the stock of arrangements with regard to the upcoming Darbar move, COVID-19 preparedness and general administrative matters of the Jammu and Kashmir Police wings, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today chaired a meeting of senior police officers at Police Headquarters. He also reviewed current security scenario of the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by ADGsP RR Swain, AK Choudhary, SJM Gillani, AG Mir, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, IGsP Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Danesh Rana, Garib Dass, Alok Kumar and all AIsG of PHQ. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar attended the meeting via video conference.

During the meeting, the DGP said that as per the Government direction for the Darbar move 2021 all wings of the J&K Police should mobilize their officials in such a manner that each office should be operational at Jammu as well as in Srinagar. He directed the officers to take the necessary steps to ensure the functioning of their offices simultaneously at both places.

Taking stock of the internal preparedness of the Police Department with regard to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the DGP urged the officers to restore immediately all the facilities which were generated last year for the quarantine centers. He said that all the units should make arrangements of quarantine centers in accordance to their manpower and directed them to follow all the good practices as per the advisories by the Government to contain the spread of the virus. He directed the officers to ensure that all the officers and jawans of J&K Police are vaccinated and also directed them to take strict action against those who are avoiding vaccination.

During the meeting the DGP also reviewed security scenario of the Union Territory and directed the officers to be fully prepared.

Regarding the pending recruitment of women battalion and border battalions in Kashmir, the DGP directed the concerned officers to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to complete the process of recruitment.

During the meeting the officers gave briefing about the preparations made and precautions taken by their wings and units with regard to annual darbar move and COVID-19 vaccination in their respective wings and offices.