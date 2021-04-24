Elite Tigers, Vriddhi Royals emerge winners in 3rd PPCPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Elite Tigers and Vriddhi Royals registered emphatic wins against their opponents-KAP Samshers and Friends Club Kathua in the ongoing 3rd Police Public Cricket Premier League (PPCPL), being played at KC sports Club Ground, here today.

In the first match, Elite tigers defeated KAP Smashers by 83 runs.

Batting first, Elite Tigers scored 183 runs by losing seven wickets. Musaif made 70 runs, Kinshuk Mahajan scored 51 runs and Sumit contributed 22 runs. From bowling side, Aman took three wickets, while Krishana bagged two wickets and Rahul bagged one wicket.

In reply, KAP Smashers managed to score 100 runs by losing all wickets. Rydham scored 35 runs, Yuvraj contributed 29 runs and Aman made 19 runs. From bowling side, Sumit took three wickets, Sahil clinched two wickets and Abay and Sukhman shared one wicket each. Musaif was declared as man of the match for this outstanding batting.

In another match, Vriddhi Royals defeated Friends Club Kathua by 119 runs. Vriddhi Royals scored 204 runs for the loss of four wickets with Tarun Bisht scored 101 runs, Ayra made 59 runs and Satyam contributed 22 runs. From the bowling side, Sourav, Retaish, Vansh and Shubam took one wicket each.

In reply, Friends Club Kathua failed to chase the target and bundled out at 85 runs. Sourav made 30 runs, Akrit scored 10 runs. From bowling side, Vishal took four wickets, while Kawalpreet clinched two wickets and Archit and Touheed took one wicket each.

Tarun was declared as man of the match, whereas JD Singh Ashok and Sanju were the officials of the matches.