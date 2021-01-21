DGP sanctions special welfare relief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel who have passed away due to any illness while in service, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.75 crore as special welfare relief.

The special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel Inspector (M) Ramesh Chander Singh, ASI Showkat Ali, HC Bhag Ali, HC Ajeet Singh, SgCt Suresh Kumar, SgCt Ghara Ram, Ct Mushtaq Ahmad and Follower Mehboob Akhter who expired while in service.

Out of this amount Rs 1 lakh each was already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units.

The DGP has also sanctioned Rs 15 lakh in favour of NoKs of three deceased SPOs. Five lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of families/legal heirs of deceased SPOs Mohammad Altaf, Mohammad Irfan and Firdous Ahmad who expired due to natural death while engaged with the department. Out of this amount, Rs 50,000 each was already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units.

The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.