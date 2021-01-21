‘Mulaqat’ facility resumes in jails

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Prisons Department, J&K has decided to resume `Mulaqat’ facility in jails which was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in jails.

As per an order issued by the Directorate General Police, Prisons, J&K, V K Singh, inmates shall be allowed to have one interview/Mulaqat with their family members in a month and the number of family members shall be limited by the Superintendent Jail in accordance with rules.

“Jail Superintendents shall ensure that necessary COVID-19 SOP/protocol is strictly followed. Family members are advised to carry COVID-19 negative test reports (not older than 48 hours) with them for Mulaqat purposes,” an order issued by DG Prisons said.