DGP sanctions scholarships

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of serving police personnel who have excelled in the annual examinations of class 10th during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of Rs 4.96 lakh in favour of 100 students.

He has also sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1.75 lakh in favour of 22 wards of deceased Police personnel.

The DGP has sanctioned Rs 6000 each in favour of 48 students who have secured more than 90% marks while Rs 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 52 students who have secured 80% and above marks in the Annual Examination of class 10th during the academic session of 2021-22.

The DGP has also sanctioned scholarship of Rs 5000 each in favour of 22 wards of deceased police personnel, pursuing education from KG to higher classes. The scholarship amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.