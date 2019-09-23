DGP reviews security situation in South Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir SP Pani today held a security review meeting at Phalgam in district Anantnag.

DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel, District Police chiefs of South Kashmir districts attended the meeting. DGP also inspected Police Station Phalgam where he interacted with the Police personnel.

While convening meeting, the DGP sought reports from District SSP regarding security, law and other situation in their respective jurisdictions. He was apprised about the overall situation and the measures taken for maintaining law and order and ensuring security of the people in the Range.

DGP directed the officers to work with enhanced synergy and coordinated efforts to uproot the terrorism, terrorist network in the Range. He said that the Inter- District modules of the terrorists involved in atrocities on people should be identified and strict action taken against them. He emphasized upon the officers to strengthen their intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for sharp action by the forces. He stressed for regular interactions/briefing of the subordinates at different levels.

Dilbag stressed upon the officers to garner public support further for better policing. He said that peoples cooperation is must to get desired results from the measures put in place for maintaining law and order. He said that Police is the first responder to any public problem and the force has always remained on forefront for the assistance of people to ease their hardships.

While interacting with the Police officers he complimented their efforts for maintaining peace and order in the South Kashmir districts. He said that all required steps should be taken to thwart the ill designs of the anti-national elements and their mentors. He said that welfare of police jawans is being focused on priority and the jurisdictional officers have a great role for the welfare of their subordinates.

DGP directed that in view of the ensuing winter, proper measures should be taken for the welfare of the deployed personnel. He also directed that all preparations in connection with the National Police Day 2019 must be started. The nodal officers must interact with the martyrs families.

The security review meeting was attended among others by SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary, SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli, SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh, SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan, SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem Khan and other Police officers.