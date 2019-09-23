ACB books Dy Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu has registered a case against Noor Alam, Deputy Secretary ARI and Training, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the course of verification it emerged that Noor Alam while posted as Block Development Officer and Assistant Development Commissioner in Rajouri, Reasi and Jammu had resorted to corrupt practices and raised huge assets which include one double storey house, one kanal land at Bathindi, a residential house at Garkhal Akhnoor, land measuring 3 kanals 19 marla at Narwal Bala Jammu, land measuring 10 kanals at Chack Changarwan, Jammu, land measuring 1 kanal 15 ½ marla at village Pargwal, Akhnoor, land measuring 10 marlas at Narwal Bala, Jammu, land measuring 5 marla at village Raipur Domana, Jammu, vehicles including one Micra Car No. JK02BL-8228, one JCB, two tippers, one Bolero and one TATA Safari, gold ornaments besides luxurious house hold items and costly electronic gadgets etc.

It also surfaced that he had made huge investment of Rs. 37.5 lakh for purchase of a flat at Palm Spring Apartments Srinagar, a flat at Golden Palm Apartments Jammu and land measuring 16 kanals at village Seri Pandita, Jammu.

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau Officers officials today conducted a day long search at residential house of Alam at Bathindi immediately after registration of FIR No. 21/2019 at ACB, Jammu police station.

It is pertinent to note that Noor Alam is also co-accused another FIR pertaining to purchase of various items such as prominently flex hoardings, file covers, job cards, wheel barrows and dustbin etc. without ascertaining the rate reasonability meant for the districts without observance of codal formalities.