Advisor Khan takes stock of people’s grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan today listened to people’s issues under the aegis of JK Governor’s Grievance Cell.

Over 200 people including many delegations apprised him of their problems.

The delegations including J&K Cooperative Union, J&K Kissan Council, Saving Environment & Activism for Restoration of Culture & Heritage (SEARCH), All Jammu & Kashmir Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM), Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum besides the delegations hailing from Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Udhampur informed him about their demands related to road connectivity, water supply, power supply, JDA issues, healthcare and sanitation, relief compensation, liabilities, lane and drain and many others.

Representatives of J&K Cooperative Union and J&K Kissan Council, led by its chairman Rajesh Bittoo urged to revive the farmers’ co-operatives to accomplish the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling the farmers’ income till 2022. They also sought Government’s support for organising a seminar to create awareness among the farmers about the centrally sponsored schemes meant for their socio-economic well being.

The delegation of All Jammu & Kashmir Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM) requested the Advisor to expedite the policy for SBM employees as proposed by Education Department. Similarly, a delegation of Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum urged to release the pay anomalies in their favour.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and assured to examine the demands and redress their genuine concerns. He said that the issues projected would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal.

He passed on-spot directions for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population to resolve their issues.

The Advisor also reviewed the action taken on the issues projected in previous interaction sessions so as to ensure outcome-based disposal of the grievances.