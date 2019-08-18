DGP reviews security situation in Jammu region

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Jammu region and directed officers to maintain close contact with the public and keep constant vigil, especially in the border areas.
Singh visited Rajouri and Udhampur before chairing a high-level meeting here to review the security scenario and the prevailing law and order situation, a police spokesman said. (AGENCIES)
