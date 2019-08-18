No report of any incident of violence: SSP Jammu

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Jammu: SSP Jammu, Mr Tejinder Singh has categorically stated that there has been no incident of violence in any part of Jammu and people shouldn’t believe rumours.
“Details of person spreading rumours should be brought to the notice of nearest police station and we shall take appropriate action”, he added.

