Jammu: SSP Jammu, Mr Tejinder Singh has categorically stated that there has been no incident of violence in any part of Jammu and people shouldn’t believe rumours.
“Details of person spreading rumours should be brought to the notice of nearest police station and we shall take appropriate action”, he added.
No report of any incident of violence: SSP Jammu
