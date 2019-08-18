*Rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly*

This is Mukesh Singh, IG Jammu. Through this forum, I  would like to inform you that a lot of rumour is being  circulated regarding some incident in Rajouri or at Gujjar Nagar.  There is also a remour regarding a strike in Jammu due to which there are long queues at petrol pumps. I would like to inform all the citizens through the media that all such rumours are false. No incident has taken place anywhere as  is being circulated. The 2G network has temporarily been  disconnected due to some technical reasons whichis being rectified and efforts are on to ensure reconnectivity as soon as possible.

I would also like to reiterate that rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly

