This is Mukesh Singh, IG Jammu. Through this forum, I would like to inform you that a lot of rumour is being circulated regarding some incident in Rajouri or at Gujjar Nagar. There is also a remour regarding a strike in Jammu due to which there are long queues at petrol pumps. I would like to inform all the citizens through the media that all such rumours are false. No incident has taken place anywhere as is being circulated. The 2G network has temporarily been disconnected due to some technical reasons whichis being rectified and efforts are on to ensure reconnectivity as soon as possible.

I would also like to reiterate that rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly