DGP inaugurates JKP’s Grievance Redressal Portal ‘Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: The Director General of Police, J&K, RR Swain, today inaugurated the Jammu & Kashmir Police Grievance Redressal Portal “Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye” to enhance structured and decentralized interaction with citizens and improve the resolution of their grievances.

The launch event at Police Headquarters Jammu included Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Anand Jain, and Nitish Kumar, among other officials, both offline and online.

During the launch, the DGP Swain highlighted the portal’s significance in resolving citizen and police personnel issues in a more organized manner.

He said the portal allows commanding officers to check application status, forward it to the relevant authorities, and receive updates simultaneously.

“It aims to streamline the grievance resolution process, saving time for citizens and the department,” the top cop said.

Swain expressed optimism that the smart portal would qualitatively and quantitatively benefit a large number of people.

He commended ADGP Armed J&K for the slogan “Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye” and acknowledged DySP IT PHQ, Junaid Hakeem, and Director IT, NIC Baijul Ubbott for their contributions to the portal.

DySP IT provided insights into the portal’s functionality, while Director NIC demonstrated its features.

From the complainant’s perspective, they said, the portal offers SMS and email confirmations, round-the-clock accessibility, tracking of complaint status, and alerts upon complaint disposal. Complainants can also submit additional documents and receive notifications.

From the department’s standpoint, they said, the entire process becomes electronic, from receiving complaints to filing responses.

“Complaints are instantly assigned to the relevant authorities, with supervisory officers monitoring follow-ups visible to senior officials,” the police officials said.