DGP grants promotion to 50 police personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: In order to boost the morale of the police personnel, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has granted in-situ promotion to 41 NGOs and promotion to 9 NGOs of J&K Police.

The Departmental Promotion Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police met recently and cleared the promotions to 50 personnel which includes grade promotion to 41 NGOs (33 Inspectors and 8 SIs) and promotion to 8 NGOs from ASI to SI and 1 NGO from SI to Inspector.

Already 1630 police personnel upto the rank of NGOs have been promoted by Police Headquarters and Armed Headquarters in August this year.

The DGP has impressed upon the promoted police personnel to work with dedication and devotion for the betterment and service of society in general and police department in particular.