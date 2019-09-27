JCCI urges FM to extend date of filing IT returns

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) has urged the Union Finance Minister, Nirmla Sitharaman for extension of due dates to file Income Tax Returns 2018-19 in the State of J&K up to March 2020.

In a communication flashed to the Union Minister, the JCCI has expressed gratitude the Union Govt for extending the due dates of filling Income Tax Returns and Tax Audit Reports of Assesses whose accounts are required to be Audited till October 31, 2019 Pan India. But no exemption has been extended to J&K as requested earlier.

The JCCI pointed out that the Internet connectivity was snapped in the State on August 5, 2019 and still continued. It is, therefore, requested the Union Finance Ministry to extend the due dates for filling of Income Tax Returns for “Non Audit Assesses” whose due date was earlier extended to August 31. However, it shall be a tough task for the professionals of our state to file Income Tax Returns and conduct Tax Audit by October 31 as internet connectivity may not be resumed because of security concerns. Hence due date for all categories of Income Tax Returns may please be extended upto March 31,2020.

“The economy of the State is already deteriorating fast being remotely located. Therefore the request of the JCCI be considered on the priority basis,” the Chamber pleaded.