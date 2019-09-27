AGMUT IPS officer posted in ACB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today approved appointment of AGMUT cadre IPS officer Sagar Singh Kalsi in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Kalsi is 2010 batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

While bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the MHA had announced that IAS/IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir will maintain their separate cadre.

The appointment is, however, being seen as an attempt to strengthen the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the State to take on corrupt.

An official order said Kalsi will continue to draw his pay and allowances from Arunachal Government during his posting in the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir.