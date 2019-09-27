SPMR, GCW Gandhi Nagar emerge winners in Table Tennis Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Blaze Inter Collegiate Table Tennis Tourney organized by Department of Students Welfare CLUJ concluded at Government MAM College here today.

Dr Geetanjali Rana, Dean Faculty of Liberal Arts and Humanities graced the event along with Dr Twinkle Suri, Dean Students Welfare.

In the final match in men category, SPMR College defeated College of Education by 3-0, whereas in women category, GCW Gandhi Nagar was declared the Table Tennis Champion.

Dr Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator, CLUJ, coordinated the event. Physical Directors of Constituent Colleges, Malik Aijaz, Dr Roopali Salathia and Neelam Chalotra were present on the occasion.

The match was officiated by Ramesh Mangotra, Chief Coach of Table Tennis.