Court denies bail in murder case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: 1st Additional Sessions Judge Jammu YP Kotwal has rejected the bail application of one Gagandeep Singh, who is facing trial in murder case.

The accused along with other persons had killed one Joginder Singh in Ratiya area in the year 2014 over a land dispute. Accordingly, FIR under Sections 302/307/ 148/149/447/201 RPC and 4/25 Arms Act was registered against the accused.

After hearing the counsel for the accused Gagandeep Singh, the court observed, “Apex Court has held that mere long period of incarceration in jail would not be per se illegal. If the accused has committed offence, he has to remain behind bars and such detention in jail even as an under trial prisoner would not be violative of Article 21 of the Constitution”.

“In these circumstances the applicant/ accused has failed to make out a case for grant of bail. Hence, this application deserve dismissal”, the court said.