Situation ‘worrisome’ due to Pak shelling along border: PCC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has strongly condemned the continued incidents of firing from across the LoC and International Border (IB) by Pakistan and termed the situation as ‘worri-some’ for the safety and security of the lives and property of border people.

Strongly condemning Pakistan for resorting to frequent shelling from across the International Border and LoC, as record number of over 2000 ceasefire violations have taken place up to August this year only, the senior leaders of Congress have expressed grave concern over the safety and security of the lives and property of civilians in border areas.

“The all time high ceasefire violations witnessed during this year, is indication of the escalated tension on the borders, as compared to the previous years. Pakistan has not learnt any lesson from the past defeats in the hands of India and befitting response from our brave forces,” they added.

They appealed the people to be vigilant and asked Government to take more steps to ensure their safety. The senior party leaders from entire border belt have demanded fulfillment of the commitment to the border people to allot 5 marlas plots in safer zones at the earliest, payment of pending arrears of rent of their lands used for construction of ditch for the defence, compensation of crops and other losses suffered by them regular basis.

The signatories to the above statement include, Madan Lal Sharma (Ex-MP); Tara Chand (Ex-Dy.CM); Mula Ram, RS Chib; Ravinder Sharma, Prakash Sharma, Th Balwan Singh, Suman Bhagat, Jahangir Mir, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Shabir Ahmed Khan, S. Manjit Singh, Ch. Garu Ram, Subash Gupta, GL Chalotra, Prem Lal and Abdul Gani Chowdhary.