DGP distributes certificates, Tabs to 28 wards after completion of training prog

*5 wards of martyrs get placement

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Feb 16: An impressive certificate distribution function was today held at JKP Auditorium at Gulshan Ground here for the wards of J&K Police martyrs after they completed one month Digital Skill Development Programme organized by Indus Towers with Jammu and Kashmir Police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh who was the chief guest on the occasion presented certificates and Tabs to these wards.

ADGP Armed SJM Gillani, ADGP Security Dr S D Singh Jamwal, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Coord.) PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP Traffic Vikramjeet Singh, IGP (Headquarters) PHQ, B S Tuti, DIG (Administration) PHQ, Ms Sarah Rizvi, DIG Armed Jammu, Nisha Nathyal, AIGs of PHQ, all Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, CEO Indus Towers J&K Circle Sukesh Thareja, Sr. Director Impact Group Foundation Sumana Basin, Mehgna Raghuvanshi, Principal Police Public School Jammu, Staff from Indus Towers Group, other officers of PHQ/APHQ and Staff of JKPPS Jammu attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP thanked Indus Towers and its team for their initiative and efforts to organise the programme for the wards of JKP Martyrs, adding that some of the trainees are getting placement straightway after the training programme.

The DGP said that it is an overwhelming feeling that the kids who participated in the training programme are much more confident than they were at the beginning of the programme. He however, desired that speaking and interview skills should also be imparted to the 2nd batch which is likely taking place on 20th of this month adding that these skills would be very useful for them in future.

He informed that 28 wards of Jammu and Kashmir Police bravehearts participated in the first batch of the initiative.

The DGP also appreciated Principal J&K Police Public School Jammu for making the training programme a success in collaboration with Indus Towers. He lauded the efforts of J&K Police Wives Welfare Association for taking the journey of welfare measures to greater heights for martyrs’ families.

Sukesh Thareja, Circle CEO, Jammu & Kashmir, Indus Towers, and Sumna Basin Sr. Director Impact Group in their addresses highlighted the vision of their organizations and said that it is a tribute to bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The function culminated with the vote of thanks by Meghna Rughuvanshi.