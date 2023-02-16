Package employees call off protest for 2 days

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 16: PM package employees postponed their protest for two days on the assurance of BJP president, Ravinder Raina that he will take up the issue with the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The protesting package employees who remained on a night long dharna in front of BJP office and did not budge despite the pleas of local police and BJP leadership were today assured by Raina that his party is totally sympathetic towards their issue and he will take up it with LG, Manoj Sinha.

He appealed the protesting employees who included females too to call off the protest for two days in view of Maha Shivratri festival and celebrate the holy festival with their families. Raina expressed the hope that an amicable solution will be found to the issue.

The BJP president informed the protesting employees with whom he held four rounds of talks since yesterday that the State administration has made it clear that the salaries of all those package employees in full were released who joined their duties in Kashmir and in case the remaining employees will also join their duties, their salaries will also be released without any delay.

Raina appealed the protesting employees to join their duties in Kashmir and assured them that he too will accompany them to Valley for this purpose. On the assurance of BJP president the protesting employees called off their protest for two days.

It may be recalled that scores of Package employees including their female colleagues continued their dharna in front of BJP office during last night and did not agree to disperse even after persuaded by the police demanding that the Government should settle their issue which included release of withheld salaries of last eight months and relocation to Jammu in view of targeted killings.

The protesting employees criticised the authorities for not releasing their salaries even on the occasion of holy Maha Shivratri festival which is one of the most sacred and main festivals of Kashmiri Hindus.