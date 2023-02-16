CEO SMVDSB reviews functioning of Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 16: CEO of SMVDSB, Anshul Garg today chaired a meeting, to critically review the functioning of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal.

The Meeting was attended by senior officers of SMVDSB and Narayana Hospital besides other stakeholders associated with the Hospital. Post elaborate review/deliberations over varied aspects of functioning of the tertiary care hospital, a number of decisions having far reaching implications for the patient community were taken.

The deliberations/decisions taken at the meeting, inter-alia, include not considering any price revision for the time being to keep the treatment at an affordable level, the need and extent of steps required for enhancing the operational capacities/standards of patient care, addressing the foreseen/unforeseen future challenges over the time horizon of next few years, working towards adoption of best management model for the ultimate benefit of patients of the region, financial implications of growth initiatives, the review of the functioning of Hospital’s OPD at Jammu etc.

Anshul Garg expressed satisfaction on the overall working of the Hospital in the last several months, resulting in the Hospital becoming a treatment destination of choice for an increased number of patients. In particular, he mentioned about the Hospital’s achievement of treating more than 17,000 patients since October 2020 under the UT sponsored Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He also noted with satisfaction that the Kidney Transplant Program of the Hospital is likely to start very soon after securing required statutory clearances from all quarters. Towards the end of the Meeting, the CEO emphasized that all stakeholders associated with SMVDNSH must relentlessly work for providing splendid healthcare services to people of the region with special focus on reaching out to the deprived segments of society.