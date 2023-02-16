Cong fully capable to fight against wrong policies of BJP: Vikar Rasool

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 16: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani today reiterated Party’s commitment to continue its fight against wrong and oppressive policies of BJP.

He also demanded full compensation to people affected during eviction drives in J&K and asked the Govt to stop demolishing houses and business establishments, terming anti-encroachment drives another oppressive measure on the part of BJP Govt towards people.

The PCC President was addressing Party workers at Srinagar Party Office. On this occasion prominent leaders from AAP and BJP also joined Congress Party.

Vikar Rasool lashed out at both Centre and State Govt for disappointing people on various counts and termed the eviction drive in J&K a well-planned conspiracy to terrorize people.

“People are feeling suffocated under the present dispensation at Centre and yearning for change, which is going to happen in 2024, when BJP will be thrown out of power for adopting anti people policies,” Wani added.

JKPCC President emphasized the Party workers and new entrants to work for the betterment of the people, who have great expectations from the Congress Party given its sacrifices and selfless services.

He also urged the Party cadres in J&K to ensure successful ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’, which is another nationwide programme of Congress Party launched to reach out to people at village level across the country.

Senior Congress leaders Mohd Anwar Bhat also spoke on the occasion and urged the Party workers to connect with the people at grass root level and seek their support for the Party, which is the only viable and strong political force which can fight for them whether in power or out of power.

Congress leaders Abdul Gani Khan, Umer Jaan, Altaf Malik, Shameema Iqbal, B A Khan, Dr Fayaz Khan, Waseem Shalla, Basharat Bin Qadir, Asif Beigh, Shameema Iqbal, Firdous Wani and various other leaders and works were present on this occasion.

Those who joined Congress, included Gh Mohd Dar (District President Bandipora AAP), Nasir Ahmad (NC District Vice President, Srinagar), Farooq Rather ( Sarpanch Sopore and Distt Vice President BJP), Mohd Shafi Khan from BJP and others.