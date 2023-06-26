DGP chairs security review meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Calls for installation of CCTVs at vital locations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, today reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra here with the officers of Jammu Zone Police and the CAPF.

A statement said that the meeting was attended by senior Police and CAPF officers in both offline and online modes.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP directed the participant officers to maintain a close coordination with each other, which he said is of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free yatra.

The DGP directed that the sectoral officers and the PCRs must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like drone units, BD squad, dog squad, QRTs etc to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on real time basis in case of any emergency.

He issued several directives to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He emphasized the effective and efficient deployment of resources at Yatri Niwas Jammu, National Highway, and other important locations.

The use of drones and other necessary tools for monitoring the security of the pilgrims was also mandated. The DGP stressed the importance of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and instructed officers to conduct mock drills and prepare for the upcoming task.

To facilitate communication and assistance, the DGP ordered the erection of hoardings with police phone numbers along the yatra route. He further instructed the officers to ensure sufficient manpower deployment at railway stations and airports to assist the traveling pilgrims.

With regards to vehicular traffic, the DGP directed the enforcement of lane discipline to avoid unnecessary congestion. Traffic police personnel were to be equipped with wireless coverage for effective real-time coordination.

The DGP emphasized the formulation of contingency plans, particularly focusing on disaster management and swift response mechanisms. CCTV cameras were also ordered to be installed at important locations, including lungars, eateries, and petrol pumps, to monitor the movement of suspects. The incharge Commander was designated as the first respondent to any incident, emphasizing the need for preparedness and immediate action.

The DGP also visited the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu to personally assess the security deployments, logistic facilities, and traffic arrangements for vehicle parking.